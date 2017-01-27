Snow and rainstorms expected over weekend

After a rainstorm drenched Israel Thursday night, showers are expected across the country Friday, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights is expected to be blanketed with snow by Friday evening. Temperatures will drop below the average across the country, and light snow is also likely to fall in hilly areas across northern and central Israel.

Periodic rain and heavy winds are also expected throughout Israel Friday night and early Saturday morning, while a second day of snow is expected in the Golan and in high elevations across northern and central Israel.

Low-lying areas may be at risk of flooding following the snowfall.

On Saturday, showers will continue throughout the day, lessening in the afternoon and evening. Snowfall is expected in the Golan and Galilee throughout the morning, but will likely taper off by the afternoon. The frigid weather will continue throughout the day, and some light snow may fall on hilltops across central Israel.

Sunday’s forecast includes partially cloudy weather with a slight increase in temperatures. Light showers are possible Sunday morning, particularly in southern Israel.