Actor Shia LaBeouf scraps with pro-Hitler onlooker

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested and later released in New York City after allegedly getting into an altercation with an onlooker who defended Hitler at an anti-Trump protest.

The arrest was captured early Thursday morning on a livestream of LeBeouf's "He will not divide us" protest, in which the actor invites people to offer video testimonies against the president. It takes place in front of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

Observers said LaBeouf, who is Jewish, grabbed at the scarf of the onlooker, 25, scratching his face, after the man was heard saying “Hitler did nothing wrong.” LaBeouf then pushed the man to the ground, police told local media. The actor was arrested at about 12:30 Thursday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The alleged victim did not require medical treatment.

LaBeouf was released from a Queens police station about three hours later, the New York Post's Page Six reported. The livestream continued after his release.

For the art project, members of the public are invited to stand in front of a camera and recite the phrase "he will not divide us." The protest, which has been ongoing since Friday, is a public art project that is slated to continue throughout Donald Trump's presidency.