Police shut down construction site over illegal workers

Jerusalem District Police Chief Yoram Levy issued an administrative closure order on a construction site in Jerusalem, after it was found that the builders were employing workers illegally residing in Israel.

The illegal workers both worked and slept at the construction site, located in the neighborhood of Romema.

Under the order, no work may be done at the site for seven days, and all workers must vacate the premises.

Levy signed the closure order after officers arrested 10 illegal residents who had been camped out at the site for some two weeks.

Police took representatives of the construction firm responsible for hiring the illegal workers in for questioning.

“Israeli police continue their constant, determined fight against the entry of illegal residents, those who employ them and set them up with a place to reside, and against anyone else who aids their arrival and stay in the territory of the State of Israel,” a statement from the police read.