'No to construction only in the blocs'

Yesha Council protests government plans to build only in major blocs in Judea and Samaria, says now is the time to change policy.

The Yesha Council is concerned over the government's approval of the construction of 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

With the shift in power from the Obama Administration to the Trump Administration, the council expected the government to quickly shift away from the policy of freezing construction in Judea and Samaria and parts of Jerusalem, and considers 2,500 units to be insufficient to meet the needs of their communities.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington DC in two weeks to meet with US President Donald Trump. The council believes that Netanyahu will discuss with Trump plans to initiate construction only in the major blocs, with a freeze on construction remaining in place in the rest of Judea and Samaria.

The Yesha Council therefore initiated a campaign today (Thursday) titled 'Stop the Bloc Plan of the Netanyahu Government,' and called for construction to resume before the Prime Minister's meeting with President Trump.

The Yesha Council called the initial announcement of the plans to build 2,500 units as "a sham," stating that it's members were disappointed with the small number of units and that most of the structures would never be built.

"Even worse, most of the housing units were allocated to communities that are within the settlement blocs", the Yesha leaders added. They said that the government's focus on the major blocs called into question its commitment to the residents of Judea and Samaria, and called on the government to approve their plans for new construction in Judea and Samaria.

"After eight years of Obama's policy of freezing construction, we have a unique opportunity to change the policy of the State of Israel. We are very concerned about the government's 'bloc program,' which reminds us of the leftists plans for a Palestinian State. The next few weeks before the departure of the Prime Minister for a meeting with the new administration are a critical time which will determine Israel's settlement policy for the next eight years."