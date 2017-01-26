Can you be a cheapskate and be happy?

Are all people who are careful with their money cheapskates?

Cheapskate isnt necessarily a pejorative term, as cross-border financial planner Doug Goldstein, CFP, finds out when he interviews Jeff Yeager, author of How to Retire the Cheapskate Way: The Ultimate Cheapskate's Guide to a Better, Earlier, Happier Retirement. Learn why cheapskates rarely suffer from buyers remorse, and get tips for how to teach children the advantages of delayed gratification.

Use a checklist to help you become a better investor: The Checklist Manifesto promotes the use of checklists for pilots and in minimizing medical mistakes. But could using a checklist improve your financial situation?

Look at a real example of an interactive checklist for how to open a U.S. Brokerage Account from Overseas, and get a checklist to figure out how to choose an investment advisor by sending a message to: www.GoldsteinonGelt.com/contact





