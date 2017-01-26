Netanyahu: Trump understands the Iranian threat

Prime Minister says world continues to be silent on Iran's genocidal ambitions, but adds Trump's inauguration may be harbinger of change.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Thursday he was hopeful the election of President Donald Trump would end the world's "deafening silence" on Iranian aggression.

Speaking to dozens of diplomats from around the world ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Netanyahu warned that Iranian officials were pushing for the extermination of Jews.

"The greatest danger we face, of the hatred of the Jewish people and the Jewish state, comes from the east, from Iran," he said.

The country's leaders routinely call "to wipe out every Israeli," he added, but the international community's response is a "deafening silence".

"I believe it will change because I spoke a few days ago to President Trump and he spoke about the Iranian aggression, he spoke about Iran's commitment to destroy Israel, he spoke about the nature of this nuclear agreement and the danger it poses."

Trump opposed the nuclear agreement signed by Israel's arch-foe Iran and world powers, including the United States, in 2015 and has said he wants to scrap it.

Also at Thursday's event, Netanyahu told the diplomats there was growing anti-Semitism in Europe.

"It is true that governments have shown responsibility, on the whole, in taking this up," he said.

"But it is also true that this hatred is bubbling, coming out of the cracks."

AFP contributed to this report