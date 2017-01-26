Video: Forces capture the murderers of Rabbi Michael Mark:
Above video: Emergency radio communications during stabbing terror attacking in the Rami Levy supermarket at Sha'ar Binyamin.
Sounds of war: Hear how the IDF responds to attacks in real time
Summarizing 2016, the IDF has released recordings of military radio during emergency and combat operation.
David Rosenberg, 26/01/17 20:24
IDF soldiers operate near Ramallah Ffile)
