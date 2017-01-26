Sounds of war: Hear how the IDF responds to attacks in real time

Summarizing 2016, the IDF has released recordings of military radio during emergency and combat operation.

David Rosenberg,

IDF soldiers operate near Ramallah Ffile)
STR/Flash 90

Video: Forces capture the murderers of Rabbi Michael Mark:

Above video: Emergency radio communications during stabbing terror attacking in the Rami Levy supermarket at Sha'ar Binyamin.




