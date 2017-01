Truck driver flees Thursday after hitting dozens of parked cars in Tel Aviv.

One of the damaged cars

A truck driver smashed dozens of parked cars in Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage before fleeing the scene.

Part of the incident was filmed by onlookers and forwarded to authorities.

Police units have been deployed to the area and are attempting to locate the driver.

No injuries were reported in any of the accidents stemming from the incident. Police say the incident does not appear to be nationalistically motivated.





