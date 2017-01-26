Chelsea Manning says Obama leaves 'vulnerable legacy'

Chelsea Manning, whose sentence was commuted by Obama last week, says he failed because he compromised with political opponents.

Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning who was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to the WikiLeaks website, had her sentence commuted by former President Obama.

Manning, a transgender woman and former United States Army soldier, was serving a 35-year sentence but will be released on May 17.

Manning was found guilty on 20 out of 22 possible charges (including violating the U.S. Espionage Act), but was not convicted of the most serious one; aiding the enemy, which could have earned the private a life sentence.

Manning had downloaded and leaked 400,000 Pentagon field reports from Iraq and 90,000 similar documents from Afghanistan, as well as over 250,000 State Department cables.

Yet despite Obama's magnanimity towards Manning, in an article in the British newspaper The Guardian, Manning criticized Obama for not achieving any "permanent accomplishments" and for not acknowledging the transgender community. Manning maintained that Obama's political correctness hurt his legacy, stating that after the Orlando attack on a homosexual nightclub, "it took Obama over 300 words of his speech to acknowledge the queer community, and even then, as an abstract acronym.

"Never did he acknowledge the particularly painful toll on the Puerto Rican and wider community that was also navigating through this horrific tragedy. Even in the midst of a shocking and horrific tragedy, he attempted to compromise with opponents who were uninterested and unwilling to meet him halfway."