

Ramming attack near Ofer army base, 1 lightly injured Pedestrian lightly injured in ramming attack near Ofer army base north of Jerusalem. Contact Editor Yoel Domb,

צילום: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90 MDA ambulance A pedestrian was lightly injured in a ramming attack near the Ofer army base north of Jerusalem. The wounded person is being treated by MDA personnel. Police are investigating the attack.

















