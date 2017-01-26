A pedestrian was lightly injured in a ramming attack near the Ofer army base north of Jerusalem. The wounded person is being treated by MDA personnel. Police are investigating the attack.
|
Ramming attack near Ofer army base, 1 lightly injured
Pedestrian lightly injured in ramming attack near Ofer army base north of Jerusalem.
Yoel Domb, 26/01/17 14:59
MDA ambulance
צילום: Gideon Markowicz/Flash90
