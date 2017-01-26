Ramming attack near Ofer army base, 1 lightly injured

Pedestrian lightly injured in ramming attack near Ofer army base north of Jerusalem.

A pedestrian was lightly injured in a ramming attack near the Ofer army base north of Jerusalem. The wounded person is being treated by MDA personnel. Police are investigating the attack.




