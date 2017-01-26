Yogev: Polygraph for cabinet ministers

MK Moti Yogev calls on GSS to investigate cabinet members following transcript leaks of cabinet hearings published in recent days.

Acting Chairman of Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security committee, Colonel (ret.) MK Moti Yogev, called this morning (Thursday) for the GSS to investigate cabinet members following publication of new cabinet hearing transcripts by the newspaper Yediot Aharonot.

"Cabinet discussions and disputes, even if they are sharp and piercing, are legitimate and even essential," says Yogev, "What is not legitimate, is leaks and parts of transcripts allegedly given to journalists".

"This is irresponsible and endangers state security. This compromises the ability of the Cabinet to manage future wars," says Yogev.

Yogev therefore suggests taking the unusual step of investigating cabinet ministers and referring them to a polygraph test if necessary.

"I urge the government to order the GSS to investigate the leaks and if necessary to conduct a polygraph test to all who were members of the cabinet at the time. It is our responsibility to Israel's security," says Yogev.