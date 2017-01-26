Prosecutor: Haifa murder was terror attack

Haifa prosecutor declares murder of Guy Kafri and wounding of Rabbi Yehiel Iluz was nationalistically motivated terror attack.

The murder of schoolbus driver Guy Kafri in Haifa on 3rd January was a premeditated terror attack, according to the prosecutor's declaration submitted Thursday to the Haifa court.

Channel 10 reported that the prosecutor's declaration submitted by the Haifa District Prosecutor before the indictment against the main suspect for the murder of Guy Capri's murder and the attempted murder of Rabbi Yehiel Iluz includes a charge based on the anti-terror bill.

Besides this charge, he will also be charged with murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of weapons according to the anti-terror bill.

Originally authorities thought that the incident was a criminal incident, but after a few hours the GSS was added to the murder investigation and it was concluded that it was an act of terror.

The indictment against the suspect will be submitted Sunday.