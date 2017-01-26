Auschwitz survivor to speak at UN on Holocaust Day

Auschwitz survivor Noah Klieger will be keynote speaker at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in the UN.

The United Nations will hold a special ceremony in the General Assembly this coming Friday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Noah Klieger, a survivor of Auschwitz who has made it his lifelong mission to educate the next generation about the horrors of the Holocaust, will be the ceremony's keynote speaker.

The ceremony will also include special addresses by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Ambassador Danny Danon, and the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN Ambassador Michele Sison.

"The UN must take a leading role in combating antisemitism and preserving the memory of the Holocaust," said Danon on Wednesday.

"The members of the UN must all pledge to speak out against hate and never allow the parliament of nations to become a platform for the promotion of intolerance," he continued.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 60/7 on November 1 2005, during the 42nd plenary session.

The resolution urges every member nation of the UN to honor the memory of Holocaust victims, and encourages the development of educational programs about Holocaust history to help prevent future acts of genocide.