Supreme Court to discuss postponement of Ofra eviction

Supreme Court President to discuss demolition of nine homes in Ofra. The residents will launch a hunger strike in protest.

Supreme Court President Justice Miriam Naor will hold an urgent hearing on Monday about the request of nine families in the town of Ofra to postpone their eviction from their homes by three months.

The Court recently ruled that the nine homes must be demolished by February 8. On Wednesday, the families living in the homes in question submitted a request to postpone the eviction because the homes to which they are planning to move are not yet ready.

Earlier this week, the residents of Ofra announced they would launch a new campaign starting on Sunday to prevent the eviction.

As part of the campaign, the leaders of the community plan to begin a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Among the hunger strikers will be former Yesha Council chairman Pinchas Wallerstein, the Secretary General of Amana Ze'ev Hever (Zambish), and the Secretary of Ofra, Sami Karsenty.

They will demand that the government settle the status of Ofra once and for all.