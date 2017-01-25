"Words lead to action and to results."

Professor Simcha Goldin, father of slain soldier whose body has been held by the Hamas terrorist organization for two and a half years, participated Wednesday with his family in the founding assembly of the parliamentary lobby to bring the two missing soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul to Jewish burial.

"For two and a half years the Knesset and the government haven't done anything. We hope now that the Knesset will push the government to do what is necessary, to pressure Hamas until Hadar and Oron will be brought to Jewish burial. We have come to encourage the members of Knesset to influence the government to do its duty," said Goldin in an interview with Arutz Sheva

"It's not enough to see we're doing our best, we need to act. We hope that words will lead to action and results.It was important that there were representatives here from all parties except the Joint Arab List."

Professor Goldin mentioned that haredi and other religious factions should be especially sensitive to matters of Jewish burial.

"The fourth blessing recited after meals was established after the victims of the Bar Kochba rebellion were brought to Jewish burial. Whoever says the blessing will see that it includes everything. As long as we are not acting justly towards the dead, we have no right to say this blessing," said Goldin.

Goldin also addressed members of the Joint Arab List and stated that "even according to Islam there is an obligation to bury the dead. I expect them to contact Hamas in their language and explain to them that they are violating what is written in the Koran.