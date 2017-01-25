Bennett: We will not form an alternative government

Jewish Home leader says party would not support new Prime Minister if Netanyahu resigns, would support new elections.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett addressed concerns that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu may be forced to resign due to the investigations against him Wednesday night.

"Even if Netanyahu will have to step down, we will not agree to the establishment of an alternative government." Channel 2 quoted Bennett as saying. According to the report by Channel 2, the Jewish Home party would support early elections should Netanyahu resign rather than support an alternative Prime Minister.

The report further states that Bennett's statements allow Netanyahu to remain in office longer. Even if an indictment is issued against him, Bennett's statement would allow him to continue to serve, seek a quick trial, or declare that he is incapacitated for 100 days, and to continue to serve in the Knesset with an alternative coalition.