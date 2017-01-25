Porush opposes Gafni, favors annexing Maale Adumim

IS UTJ divided regarding the proposed law to annex Maale Adumim? Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush(UTJ) stated Wednesday that in contrast to statements by his party affiliate, Finance Committee head Moshe Gafni against the annexation law, he would give it his full support.

Porush said that beyond the fact that his own personal opinion favored annexing Maale Adumim, he also intended to persuade his fellow party members to vote for the law.

"In contrast to MK Gafni, I am in favor of annexing Maale Adumim to Jerusalem and I will act in the UTJ faction so that all of its members will support this initiative.

Gafni said on Sunday evening that his party would vote against the Maaleh Adumim Annexation Law, and blamed his opposition on the "behavior" of Maaleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Gafni said, "Benny Kashriel is trying to limit Maaleh Adumim's haredi community. I told the Prime Minister that if they don't want haredim in Maaleh Adumim, we won't vote to annex Maaleh Adumim. I will convince the other members of UTJ to also vote against the annexation."

Gafni also criticized the White House for the discussion on moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"It's superfluous, we don't need the world to agree that Jerusalem is important. We need to keep Shabbat (Sabbath) in Jerusalem and we need to protect the Temple Mount's holiness, both of which are much more important," he said.