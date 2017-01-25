'Picked up speed, veered to the right, crashed into policemen'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan referred in the Knesset plenum to the riots which occurred last week in Umm Al-Hiran and stressed that according to police reports, policeman Erez Levi Hy'D (may G-d avenge his blood) was murdered in a ramming attack.

"I received the terrible news in the early morning hours. That day a police inquiry took place, testimony was submitted by policemen on the scene and together with the video taken from a helicopter above, the conclusion which issued from the police inquiry was absolutely clear: it was an attack, a deliberate attempt to run over police," said Erdan.

Erdan said that in the unedited version of the video it was evident that the driver, Yakub Moussa Abu Alkian "picked up speed, veered to the right and crashed into a group of policemen, and after passing over them, veered right again in order to escape and was then stopped by a police van in his way.

"This is an illegal village and a person who was not supposed to be on the scene and should not have been driving towards the policemen," said Erdan. "Only one week earlier there had been a ramming attack in Jerusalem and people asked why soldiers didn't shoot and prevent the attack."

Arab Knesset members Issawi Frej(Meretz) and Masud Ganaim(Joint Arab List) angrily protested Erdan's words and were evicted from the plenum.

At the end of the hearing the members of the Knesset rejected the demand of MKs Taleb Abu-Amar(Joint Arab List) and Tamar Zandberg(Meretz) to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the riots at Umm Al-Hiran.