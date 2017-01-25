'Bring our boys home now'

Parents of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul attend opening of new Knesset caucus to bring their sons home, demand all parties act to do so.

The inaugural event of a new Knesset caucus to return the bodies of fallen soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul to their families was held this afternoon.

Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul were killed in action during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. Their bodies have been held by the Hamas terrorist organization for the past two and a half years.

Zhava Shaul, the mother of Oron, said at the event, "I do not sleep at night. It is on the State to take steps to ensure the return of our sons. It is inconceivable that our sons will remain there. We must do everything we can to ensure the return of our boys. I promised my husband before he died that I would not rest until Oron was brought home."

Simcha Goldin, the father of Hadar, added: "It is time that the legislature of the State of Israel took action to bring the soldiers back. We do not need to be strengthened. We ask that you strengthen [the resolve] of the MKs [instead]."

"'Bring the boys home' turned out to be an empty slogan. I appeal to all MKs, eve the Arab MKs - it is a crime in Islam not to return the boys." Goldin said.

He turned to the various Knesset factions at the event and said: "Yesh Atid (There is a future), what kind of future are you referring to? The soldiers of the future need to know that you will not leave them behind. Yisrael Beytenu, (Israel our home), your representative assured us that if the boys are not returned then [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh would be taken out. Haniyeh is travelling to Qatar. Where are your promises?"

"Haredi parties, where is your true kindness? Where are the commandments [to ensure that the deceased has a swift and respectful burial]? Members of the Jewish Home, this situation must be taken care of immediately. As Bennett told the IDF in the Cabinet to put pressure on Hamas, without excuses." he added.

Addressing the Likud party of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Goldin said: "I remind you of the anthem of the Beitar movement, Oz V'Hadar (strength and honor). Where are [those values] today?"