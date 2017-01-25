Watch: 'El Maleh Rahamim' prayer sung at EU parliament





Loading....





A ceremony marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day took place at the EU parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The ceremony commenced with the prayer "El Maleh Rahamim" in memory of Holocaust victims recited by the Chief Cantor of the IDF, Shai Abramson.

EU parliament president Antonio Tajani said that "we remember today the Holocaust - the greatest tragedy in European history. Unfortunately anti-Semitism still thrives and is not a relic of the past. Even today Jews in Brussels and Paris are attacked because of the kipah(skullcap) they are wearing on their heads."

Dr. Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress(EJC) said that "everything must be done so that European Jews feel safe. The best way for leaders to perpetuate the memory of the Holocaust is no through words but through committing to the future, a safe future for all of us and in particular for the Jewish communities."