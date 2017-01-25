'Haredi' journalist lashes out at Bennett

'Haredi' journalist Benny Rabinovich attacked Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennet for the condemnation Bennet issued following the plea bargain signed with former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger.

Rabinovich tweeted, "You are insolent and wicked all at once. You've never opened your mouth against offenders in your own backyard. Your pathological hatred of anyone who is represented as haredi knows no bounds."

He added, "Wicked one: you mix into issues having nothing to do with you to divert fire from Amona and from all the knitted-kippas who sinned much more. Again, all from hatred of haredim."

Previously Bennet wrote that the offenses with which the former chief rabbi was accused are a desecration. "Metzger's actions are criminal and moral offenses for any prayer leader, and when performed by a chief rabbi, they constitute serious desecration of G-d's Name. Firm action must be taken to purge the corruption".