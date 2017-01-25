Former F16 Pilot Knesset Member speaks against BDS

Likud MK Yoav Kisch attended the EIPA (Europe Israel Publc Affairs) conference in the EU Parliament, which was titled "Israel: Include. Invest. Involve. 3 Is to counter B. D and S".

The conference took place in coordination with EJA and the Israeli Mission to the EU.



Kisch began by introducing himself as an F16 pilot and telling of how he once returned to base with the bombs still on the plane, just because there were innocent people at the target and Israel does anything it can to prevent casualties.

He then began to speak, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, you may not have heard about it but: In Israel women fly fighter jets, and I can tell you all about it as a former combat pilot in the Israeli Air Force. Women also head universities, manage big corporations, and have presided twice over the Supreme Court. Women have served as the speaker of the Knesset and and as ministers.

"At the same time, just an hour flight from Israel, in all directions, women have been systematically raped, murdered, and sold to slavery across the world.

"And which is the only country that the UN Commission of Women chooses to condemn year after year, repeatedly? Well, you guessed it: Israel. And what about UNESCO, which has just recently denied the connection between Israel and the Temple Mount? You see, this is as absurd, as denying the connection between the Great Wall of China and China itself!

"These resolutions didn't show up out of the blue," Kisch said. "They are filled with the BDS fingerprints!

"The BDS movement advocates the demonization of Israel and her actions. BDS is falsely presented in the west as an appeal to progressive values. It is, in truth, openly striving to supplant Israel with a Palestinian state. One need only listen to Marwan Barghouti’s own words: 'Definitely, most definitely we oppose a Jewish state in any part of Palestine.'

"Supporters of BDS are waging a political, economic, cultural, and ideological campaign to delegitimize the State of Israel. BDS proponents make a false analogy between democratic Israel and Afrikaner South Africa in order to isolate and stigmatize Israel.·

"Israel’s Arab minority enjoys full equal rights. Israeli Arabs serve in the Knesset, in the Supreme Court, in high public and private office, in all walks of life.·

"Advocates of BDS deny Israel the basic human right of self-defense and blame Israel alone for conflict in the region.·BDS supporters demand self-determination for the Palestinians but do not acknowledge the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in their homeland, Israel," Kisch concluded.