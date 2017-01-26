Elbit Systems implements Infor’s ERP technology platform

The five-year project is designed to create a standard set of processes and practices within dozens of sites across numerous countries.

Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it has selected Infor as the supplier of a "OneERP" platform for a comprehensive business transformation project. The five-year project is designed to drive international growth by creating a standard set of processes and practices within dozens of sites across numerous countries.

The project, driven by Elbit Systems’ goal to improve operational efficiency and be better positioned for organic and acquisitive growth, is designed to deliver simplicity and scalability. It will also implement a set of shared services that will leverage resources across the business units and enhance the integration process of acquired companies as Elbit Systems continues to grow. The project will encompass Elbit Systems’ full range of business units.

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "We are looking forward to implementing this project, with standardized processes and systems that service our customers and more than 12,000 employees worldwide.

"This will support our goals of reducing operating costs, simplifying operations, improving business capabilities and paving the way for future growth. We believe Infor can provide us with a true 'OneERP' to help us achieve our goals."

Infor President Stephan Scholl said, "This game-changing deal is the result of combining the right solution, the right partnership and understanding the critical role of time to value. It demonstrates that our industry-specific application suite provides the most functionally rich, integrated aerospace and defense solution available today.

"It shows how a history of successful collaboration and co-innovation can serve as a powerful basis for improved business in the future. Most of all, it shows how a keen understanding of Elbit systems’ goals for rapid business transformation translates into the right choice of technology and partner."