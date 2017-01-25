State Department freezes PA-intended funds

US State Department freezes funds Obama intended for PA until new Secretary of State is appointed.

After previously announcing their review of the issue, the US State Department has decided to freeze the money promised by former US President Barack Obama to the Palestinian Authority.

On Friday, just before leaving office, Obama and then-Secretary of state John Kerry released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority.

Senior State Department officials have announced their intention to postpone the decision until a new Secretary of State is appointed. If the transfer fits with Trump's policies, the money will be given to the PA.

Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger said on Tuesday night, "I worked to make sure that no American taxpayer dollars would fund the Palestinian Authority unless very strict conditions were met.

"While none of these funds will go to the Palestinian Authority because of those conditions, they will go to programs in the Palestinian territories that were still under review by Congress. The Obama Administration's decision to release these funds was inappropriate."