Israeli-born Natalie Portman nominated for Oscar

Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman nominated in the best actress category for her performance in “Jackie”.

Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman was announced on Tuesday as one of the nominees for this year’s Oscars.

Portman was named in the best actress category for her performance in “Jackie”, a biographical drama which follows Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of the 1963 assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

Portman, who was born in Jerusalem to an Israeli father and American mother, grew up in the eastern United States from the age of three.

In 2011, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Black Swan”.

Portman made headlines in 2015 when she told the Hollywood Reporter she was "very disappointed" that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was re-elected.

"I'm very much against Netanyahu. Against. I am very, very upset and disappointed that he was re-elected. I find his racist comments horrific," said the actress.

Four months later, Portman softened her tone somewhat, saying, "I felt that Netanyahu's comments just before the election were not in the Jewish spirit of equality, mutual respect and peace, values that I would want my country to live by, and through which I would like it to present itself to the world. That is why I was disappointed.”