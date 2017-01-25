Israeli ministers demand report on 2014 Gaza conflict

Tags:ILTV
Related Stories
- Obama's last-day gift to the Palestinian Authority
- Hamas leader Haniyeh visits Egypt in a bid to improve ties
- Are Arab leaders threatening President Trump and Israel?
- Technion introduces new 'Breathalyzer'
- Illegal binary option firms mainly from Israel?
- Detect and control organizational data leaks
- 'Don't write about the Mossad - it's illegal'
- Hamas and Fatah hold talks of unity government
- Car-sharing plan prepares to hit the road in Tel Aviv
- Fighting in the 'lawfare' battlefield