Israelis warned of 'imminent danger' of Sinai terror

Counter-Terrorism Bureau issues a warning to Israelis to leave the Sinai Peninsula immediately, cites an imminent terror threat.

Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Tuesday issued a warning to travelers in the Sinai Peninsula.

The warning came after a situation assessment identified an “imminent danger” of terror attacks on tourist sites in the region.

The threat is on-going, but the warning placed a particular emphasis on January 25, the date which marks six years since the 2011 revolution in Egypt and has witnessed terror attacks in previous years.

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau advised Israelis in the Sinai to return to Israel immediately. Families of Israelis vacationing in the region were asked to contact their relatives and inform them of the warning.

The threat level is the highest possible: Concrete threat (level 1).

The Sinai Peninsula is a popular vacation spot for Israelis, but has been under constant threats of terror attacks since the 2011 toppling of Hosni Mubarak.

Most of the terrorist attacks in the Sinai have been claimed by the Sinai Province terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Sinai Province was responsible, among other attacks, for a bus bombing on a tour bus filled with South Korean tourists in the Sinai in February of 2014.