IDF Workers against separating Army Radio from IDF

Worker's organization opposes separating Army Radio from army: 'Fatal blow to station's journalists and workers; liable to cause closure.'

Chairman of the IDF Worker's Organization Moshe Friedman attacked the Defense Ministry announcement of the decision to turn Army Radio into a subsidiary department of the Defense Ministry.

The decision, the content of which was published this afternoon (Tuesday), represents de facto adoption of the Defense Ministry Director General's conclusions, who examined the issue at Liberman's request.

"We were surprised to find out about the decision from the press. Haste in executing this process would be a disastrous move. The process is irreversible and would be very difficult to change in the future," said Friedman.

He said, "This is a fatal blow to the station's journalists and workers, in a manner liable to cause closure.

"Any process that involves structural change requires dialogue with the worker's organization, providing all relevant information related to the decision, and holding negotiations for employee's security, all the more so when it comes to structural reform of a public institution like Army Radio," he added.

Friedman requested to delay the process and to hold an urgent meeting with the Defense Minister and senior defense officials on the subject.