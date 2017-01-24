Paraphernalia of armed struggle against Israel sold on website

'Redbubble' sells products produced by site users with designs urging to liberate Palestine and boycott Israel.

Examples of products can be seen here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

The site's offices are located in Australia and the US, countries that have expressed opposition to boycotting Israel and willingness to act against boycott supporters.

The site also features many designs that support Israel, as the site itself does not accept responsibility for the designs and only prints the products and serves as the link between designers and buyers from around the world.