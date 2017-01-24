Special interview: 'Europe must deal with anti-Semitism

EU Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism: 'We wish to ensure that Jews can live again in security and without fear in Europe.'

Arutz Sheva met Katharina Von Schnurbein, the European Union's Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, at the Jewish Leaders Conference of the European Jewish Association (EJE) which took place in Brussels this week.

Von Schnurbein, who has been serving in this position for more than a year is in close connection with many Jewish organizations, and sees much importance in attending any conference and gathering with the goal of dealing with anti-Semitism.

"I think that it's very important to ensure that we tackle antisemitism here", she says to Arutz Sheva, "When there are repercussions from certain political views as regards to the Middle East conflict, on Jews here, then it's unacceptable".

Von Schnurbein states that first and foremost the European Jews are European citizens and the EU has a strict non-discrimination policy - "so if people, for example in universities, feel threatened by certain activities, and they feel afterwards that they don't really dare to wear Jewish symbols, that's unacceptable, and that's also something that we're addressing."