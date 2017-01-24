Yesha Council: Building announcement 'sham'

Yesha Council slams announcement of construction of 2,500 housing units as too little, too late, warns majority of units won't be built.

The Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria expressed disappointment following the announcement by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman of the approval of the construction of 2,500 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

"It is too late and it doesn't meet the needs [of the communities]." the council said. "After [so many] barren years this construction is a very limited decision and does not meet the great need in the Israeli communities of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

"Unfortunately, this is a sham of a large-scale construction approval, while in reality only a few hundred units will be built, as it was on previous occasions [of construction announcements], and the rest is just promotional material for the plan," the Yesha Council warned.

The council also expressed concern about the announcement's focus on construction in the major blocs, as opposed to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. "A message was sent which should not have been sent. The US administration has been replaced and the State of Israel needs to adapt."

"The Israeli government must approve all plans which are on the table and accept our tenders for construction in all of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley," the council added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account following the announcement: "We are building and we will continue to build."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said of the announcement: "We are returning to a normal life in Judea and Samaria."