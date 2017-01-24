FBI clears Trump NSA adviser Flynn in Russia probe

FBI probe into calls between Trump NSA adviser Michael Flynn and Russian ambassador yields no evidence of wrongdoing.

The FBI has cleared US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn of any wrongdoing following an investigation into phone calls between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador to the US, it was reported Monday.

The Washington Post reported that the FBI intercepted the calls in December, after Trump had won the US Presidential election, as part of the organization's surveillance of Russian officials. The review of the calls was initiated as part of a larger investigation into alleged interference in the US election by the Russian government.

The FBI probe found no evidence of wrongdoing or that Flynn had any illicit ties to Russian officials.