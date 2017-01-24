MK Hazan to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Poland

MK Oren Hazan accepts invitation to attend ceremony that other Likud MKs declined in order to be available for Knesset votes.

MK Oren Hazan traveled to Poland to participate for the first time in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. While in Poland he visited the local Jewish community and met with government officials.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place on January 27, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Russian army in 1945. Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on the 27th of the Hebrew month of Nissan in the Spring, close to the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

"With all due respect and love to my friends in the Likud, I did not think twice when I received the invitation to speak and represent the state and the Knesset in a ceremony commemorating International Holocaust Day in Poland," Hazan said.

It was reported that other MKs from the Likud party were asked to attend the ceremony in Poland, but declined due to their commitment to the Likud party and to be available for votes which could come up in the Knesset.

Hazan also distributed invitations today to his upcoming wedding on February 12.