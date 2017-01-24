2,500 housing units approved for Judea and Samaria

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Tuesday afternoon the approval of 2,500 housing units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria in order to accommodate the housing needs of the residents and to return their daily routine to normal.

The plans include the publication and effective deposit of housing units and marketing.

Most of the units to be constructed are located in the major blocs. 100 units are located in Beit El in Samaria, in accordance with agreements between previous governments and the Supreme Court.

Minister Liberman said: "We are returning to a normal life in Judea and Samaria." At the same time, Liberman submitted a proposal to the cabinet calling for the establishment of an industrial zone for Arab residents near the village of Tarqumyia. The industrial zone would be the largest of its kind in Judea and Samaria.

The announcement comes four days after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.