Indictment: 'He took 100 NIS on his way to terror attack.'

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor submitted an indictment in the local District Court against Mahmoud Iyad, 18, of the Dehaishe refugee camp near Bethlehem, on charges of planning to perform a terror attack in Jerusalem.

The terrorist is charged with attempted preparation of a terror act and illegal entry into Israel.

According to the indictment, last Sunday the terrorist decided to enter Israel, buy a knife and kill policemen, soldiers, or haredi Jews near Shechem gate in Jerusalem for ideological, religious, political or nationalistic motives.

The terrorist left his house before 11:00 A.M. carrying 100 NIS to purchase the knife. He bypassed checkpoints and the security fence and entered Israel illegally. At 3 P.M. the terrorist boarded a bus going to Damascus Gate. In a routine check of the bus in A-Tur he was caught and arrested before he managed to perpetrate the attack.

"The accused had in his actions prepared the method and acquired a weapon to perform an act of terror using a knife with the intention of killing a person for religious nationalist motives. Moreover the accused had entered Israel illegally," said the indictment.

The Prosecutor requested that the terrorist be remanded until the end of legal proceedings against him.