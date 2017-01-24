Watch: Firebombs thrown, suspects apprehended by IDF

IDF releases video of Arabs throwing firebomb and their arrest by IDF forces. Palestinian car crashed through checkpoint, no injuries.

A Palestinian-owned vehicle crashed through a checkpoint near the community of Ofra near Binyamin Tuesday and shot bullets in the air. There were no injuries and no damage was reported.

IDF forces chased after the vehicle and caught two Arabs inside with an improvised weapon. The two suspects were transferred to police for further investigation.

The IDF also released a video in which Arabs are shown throwing firebombs at the gate of the Migdal Oz community in the Etzion Bloc nine days ago.





The Arabs came in a car, got out and threw the firebombs at the gate. Through swift intelligence work by the IDF and local police, three Arab suspects were arrested in recent days.

During the course of the operations, the car in which the suspects arrived and escaped was also located and confiscated. The suspects were transferred to the investigations department of the Judea and Samaria police.

The video documents the firebombing and the subsequent arrests by the Tzabar battalion of the Givati Brigade.