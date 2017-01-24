Israeli man fighting ISIS terrorists indicted for murder

22-year old Israeli who fought ISIS terrorists indicted on murder charges in country with no diplomatic ties to Israel.

A 22-year old Israeli man who traveled abroad to fight ISIS terrorists has been indicted on murder charges.

Military censors have not cleared the name of the country where the man has been charged, stating only that it is a state that does not presently have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The man is currently being held without bail in a prison abroad.

The case was initially revealed by Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud), before a publication ban was put in place by the army censor.

The young man was arrested in June 2015 in the undisclosed country and charged with murder. He is expected to be released in the near future as part of a compromise agreement between himself and the family of the alleged victim.

A statement released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry read in part: “The safety and security of the Israeli citizen is our top priority. Therefore, the Foreign Ministry has been in contact for an extended period with his family. We hope that the efforts of [the man’s] father and family will bear fruit and that their son will be freed soon.”