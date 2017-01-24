Violent home invasion in Jerusalem

Resident of haredi neighborhood in the capital held captive as thieves rob his home.

A resident of the predominantly haredi Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem was tied up and held captive during a violent home invasion early Tuesday morning, Kikar HaShabbat has reported.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jerusalem police were notified of a robbery in Ramat Shlomo, which had taken place shortly beforehand.

According to police, a caravan near the Aruch Lanu synagogue in Ramat Shlomo was targeted by three individuals, who broke into the caravan in the middle of the night.

The thieves attacked the owner of the caravan, who currently resides there, and tied him. The three then proceeded to steal equipment form the caravan, including a cellular device.

After his attackers left, the victim managed to untie himself and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

“A police unit dispatched to the scene began to collect evidence, in conjunction with intelligence [efforts] and an investigation to [identify] and locate the suspects,” a police statement reads.