Will Protective Edge report be publicized?

The sub-committee of the Knesset's Auditing Committee will discuss today whether to publish the parts of the State Comptroller's report referring to the conduct of the Security Cabinet during the Protective Edge campaign.

The relevant chapter was submitted Monday to the sub-committee and in Tuesday's meeting a representative from the Comptroller's office as well as representatives of the Shin Bet internal security agency (GSS) and the National Security Council will appear before the sub-committee.

Officials estimated that all five members of the sub-committee would support publishing the secret report, since coalition head MK David Bitan declared that he would support the decision to disclose the report and that it had the approval of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Before the hearing representatives of bereaved families whose sons died in the Protective Edge campaign will stage a press conference in which they will demand that the report be published in its totality.

Channel 2 reported that State Comptroller Yosef Shapira has rejected the prime minister's version of events and his claims regarding the conduct of the cabinet during the course of the Protective Edge campaign.

According to the report, the final version of the Comptroller's report concurs with claims made by former minister Yair Lapid and Education Minister Naftali Bennett that during the campaign the cabinet affirmed decisions which had already been made in other forums. It was also reported that the Comptroller had sharply criticized both prime minister Netanyahu and former defense minister Moshe Yaalon.

Bennett spoke yesterday at a Jewish Home faction meeting on the topic and claimed that "we cannot suppress the Protective Edge campaign or use it to lay into government leaders. We ought to learn from it and change our security perception from containment to victory, from messing around for 50 days to winning in five days. it's time the State of Israel started winning again. Only by revealing the undisclosed components and learning the details of the campaign we will be able to advance further. I was there, the cabinet has a lot to improve."