Gaza court extends prison sentence of 'enemy collaborator'

A military court in Gaza on Monday extended a local man’s prison sentence for collaborating with “hostile foreign agencies” to 17 years in prison, the Ma’an news agency reports.

The court had previously convicted the man to 15 years in prison in March of 2014, before extending the sentence by an additional two years on Monday.

The court said that the man had begun communicating with the “enemy” sometime between 2003 and 2004 during trips to Egypt, and "continued collaborating" until he was caught.

It further said the man had received money and that his travels to Egypt were facilitated in return for information regarding “Palestinian resistance movements” in Gaza.

The court did not specify which entity the man was accused of having worked with, but courts in Hamas-run Gaza regularly sentence locals to death for spying for Israel.

Last October, a Gaza court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for collaborating with Israel and delivering information to regarding “resistance efforts” in Gaza, including the locations of military sites that were then shelled by Israeli airstrikes.

In July, a military court in Gaza sentenced three local residents to death after they were convicted of providing information to Israel's security services.

The trial of the alleged "spies" was held behind closed doors and without the presence of the media.

Under Palestinian Authority (PA) law, collaboration with Israel is punishable by death. All death sentences, however, require the approval of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who issued a moratorium on death sentences in 2005.

Hamas ignores the moratorium and carries out the executions anyway, as it no longer recognizes the legitimacy of Abbas, whose four-year term expired in 2009.

Amnesty International has previously called on Hamas to stop the executions of suspected collaborators, saying that the group “must immediately and totally cease its use of the death penalty.”