Rock-throwing terrorist sentenced to 18 years in plea bargain

Israeli court sends terrorist who threw rocks at car of Alexander Levlovich to 18 years in jail for manslaughter.

An Israeli court on Monday sentenced a Palestinian Arab terrorist to 18 years in jail for causing the death of an Israeli motorist, as part of a plea deal.

The Jerusalem district court approved the plea bargain in which Abed Dawiat, 20, was convicted of manslaughter for throwing rocks at a car in September 2015 in eastern Jerusalem, causing the death of 64-year-old grandfather Alexander Levlovich.

The plea bargain was accepted by Dawiat last November and finalized by the court's Monday approval.

Dawiat and four other Arab residents of Tzur Baher in eastern Jerusalem were arrested in September of 2015 on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Levlovich.

Dawiat, who was also found guilty of firebombing security forces in 2014, was ordered by the court to pay Levlovich's children 100,000 shekels ($26,370).

The rock attack in which Levlovich was murdered is regarded by many as the beginning of the latest wave of violence, much of which has been caused by the Palestinian Authority’s incitement to terror against Israelis, both in its media outlets as well as through its social network pages.

AFP contributed to this report.