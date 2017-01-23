Azariya family reportedly year-and-a-half sentence

Military Prosecution offers plea to soldier convicted of manslaughter: Serve punishment; months of detention already served not counted.

Channel 10 reported that the military prosecutor's office offered a plea bargain to soldier Elor Azariya's lawyers, which they rejected.

According to the report, the military prosecution demanded that Azariya admit manslaughter and express regret for committing it. His family was offered that he serve a prison sentence of one year-and-a-half, but the months he spent in custody will not count towards the sentence. In addition, Azariya is required not to appeal the sentence.

The soldier's family considered the proposal and in consultation with their lawyers decided to reject the plea agreement.

It was recently reported that the military prosecutor intends to seek three to five years imprisonment in this case.

The soldier's lawyers continue to prepare for the hearing until the last minute - and are considering, among other things, allowing Azariya's mother to testify before the judges, about the difficulties the family has undergone since the trial began.