Watch: Benjamin Ginsberg explains who runs Washington

In an interview on C-Span's Q&A, Benjamin Ginsberg, John Hopkins professor and author of What Washington Gets Wrong:The Unelected Officials Who Actually Run the Government and Their Misconceptions about the American People, made the point that there are 12 to 14 million people connected to the bureaucracy in one form or another, from government employees and contractors to lobbyists and government suppliers, and that they are the ones who really run the government.

Government employees lean towards being liberal Democrats and may be expected to hinder President Trump's agenda. They are difficult to fire without reform of the civil service act. Prof. Ginsberg explains where the leverage points are for dealing with the entrenched bureaucracy.