'I am trembling with fear of the expulsion day'

Amona resident tells Arutz Sheva that she finds it difficult to withstand the pressure; 'We do not know when they will come to expel us.'

Amona resident Tamar Nizri is afraid these days, especially of the expected expulsion from her home in view of difficulties on the part of the Supreme Court with the implementation of the outline agreed upon with the government.

"These are feelings that we experienced here a month ago. Tension again begins circulating in the blood. The final date is the twelfth of Shevat and we do not know if we'll stay here until then - or if next week they will come to expel us from here," she told Arutz Sheva.

"We've been living here in a permanent house with our eight children for 16 years. After receiving the government outline we were crushed. Beyond that, our house is not mobile and can not be transferred. There was a big crisis also with the youth who saw us as traitors. In the past month we tried to pick up the pieces and now we've reached the second round."

Nizri does not hide her concern. "On the one hand there is faith in the great Creator of the universe who can do everything and I'm open to receive His abundance, on the other hand ... I am trembling from the expulsion date. I already see the youth coming back here in a big way and my adrenaline rises".

She believes that the coming Shabbat will be packed in the community. "As for us, we've returned to the fight. We reached the point of no return, because it is impossible to prepare. Tomorrow there will be an emergency meeting and we will call everyone back here this Shabbat, equipped to stay here until February eighth."

The Supreme Court issued an injunction Monday evening temporarily prohibiting the government from carrying out any construction on the plots of land set aside for alternative housing for the residents of Amona after Arabs from the town of Silwad and the leftist organization Yesh Din submitted a petition claiming ownership of the plots.