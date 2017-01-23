Israeli nuclear secret-leaker convicted for violating parole

Mordechai Vanunu, the former nuclear technician at the Dimona nuclear power plant who served 18 years in prison for exposing Israeli nuclear secrets to the British press, was convicted of violating his parole conditions by meeting with foreigners.

The Jerusalem Magistrate Court convicted Vanunu of violating the conditions of his release, which stipulate that he may not meet with foreigners without first obtaining the approval of Israeli security forces, on January 10. However, the court did not announce the conviction until today.

The court acquitted Vanunu of two other charges, including leaking classified information in an interview with Channel 2, and for changing his place of residence without prior approval.

Vanunu had been charged with meeting with two US citizens in a hotel in eastern Jerusalem in 2013.

Vanunu was convicted for leaking Israeli nuclear secrets in 1986, after he had given an interview to Britain's Sunday Times about his work as a nuclear technician in Dimona. The interview led international experts to believe that Israel possessed as many as 200 nuclear warheads.

Vanunu said that he does not represent a security risk. However, he wishes to move abroad and to continue his anti-nuclear activities