German party: Populist who called to end Nazi guilt can stay

German right-wing party decides not to boot politician who said Germany should stop atoning for Nazi past.

German right-wing populist party AfD decided on Monday not to expel a leading member over a speech criticizing Berlin's Holocaust memorial and urging the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past.

The AfD executive board held a three-hour telephone conference in which it voted 10-3 to instead impose "disciplinary measures" against Bjoern Hoecke, party chairman in the central state of Thuringia, sources told German media.

Amid an internal power struggle ahead of a September general election, AfD leader Frauke Petry had called Hoecke a "burden on the party" last week after his address in which he condemned the sprawling Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame in the heart of the capital."

"We need nothing less than a 180-degree shift in the politics of remembrance," he added in the remarks Tuesday in Dresden to chants of "Germany, Germany."

Hoecke's comments met with an instant uproar, with Social Democrat vice chief Ralf Stegner accusing him of making a "hate incitement speech" - which is illegal in Germany - that called for history to be rewritten.

Germany's Central Council of Jews also expressed outrage, saying Hoecke was trampling on the memory of six million Jewish Holocaust victims murdered by the Nazis.

But AfD deputy chief Alexander Gauland, who like Hoecke belongs to the hard nationalist wing of the party, defended the politician, telling national news agency DPA that he had "in no manner criticized the remembrance of the Holocaust."

The AfD started out in 2013 as an anti-euro party, but has since morphed into an anti-immigration outfit railing against Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal refugee policy which brought some 890,000 refugees to Germany in 2015 alone.

The party, which also disputes the place of Islam in Germany, is polling nationwide at around 12 to 15 percent ahead of a general election on September 24.

A poll Sunday in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed that 61 percent of Germans believed Hoecke should be kicked out of the AfD for his speech.

In the past year, anti-Semitism has doubled in Germany, possibly due to the country's new right-wing government.