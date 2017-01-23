Bnei Brak youth threatens municipal welfare worker

Bnei Brak youth threatens, tries to attack municipal welfare worker after she announced plan to switch him to different school.

Israel Police have arrested a minor resident of Bnei Brak, who on Sunday attempted to stab a municipal welfare worker in the Bnei Brak municipality.

The minor approached the municipality's Welfare Department and threatened one of the workers, attempting to attack her.

The intended victim had previously told the youth she was planning to transfer him to a different school.

Security guards who were at the scene detained the youth for questioning and found him to be in possession of a Swiss army knife. The guards then called in the police, who questioned and arrested the youth.

The case will be brought to the Tel Aviv Youth Court on Monday. It is expected that the court will order the arrest extended.