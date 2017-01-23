Far-left slams Israel at anti-Trump march

Thousands gathered in Washington DC on Saturday to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, in what has been dubbed the “Women’s March on Washington”.

The event, which was billed as a “diverse” gathering of anti-Trump voices was dominated by the far-left, with feminist pro-life groups barred from participating and a roster of radical speakers, including former Communist Party leader activist Angela Davis, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, union leader Dolores Huerta, and‘social justice’ activist LaDonna Harris.

While intended as a protest of the president’s inauguration, the demonstration also focused on what organizers called the new administration’s challenges to women’s rights, immigration reform, and other causes.

But the event also became a forum for seemingly unrelated topics with little bearing on the inauguration – including the State of Israel.

The Jewish state and the Arab-Israeli conflict were raised at the march, including when Davis repeatedly referenced the issue in her 7-minute address.

Among a laundry list of demands, the 1960’s radical stressed the need to “guarantee the accessibility of water from the lands of the Standing Rock Sioux, to Flint, Michigan, to the West Bank and Gaza.”

Later, Davis demanded “justice for Palestine”, tying the issue of Palestinian statehood to women’s rights.

"Women's rights are human rights all over the planet and that is why we say freedom and justice for Palestine.”

One of the march’s organizers, Linda Sarsour, repeatedly referenced the Arab-Israeli conflict, calling herself her “Palestinian grandmother’s” wildest dream.

"Most of all, I am my Palestinian grandmother - who lives in occupied terroritory - [her] wildest dream, and I am so proud to be here. Justice for all”

Sarsour railed against what she termed the ‘silent suffering’ of American Muslims during both the Bush and Obama administrations.

"I stand here before you unapologetically Muslim-American, unapologetically Palestinian-American, unapologetically from Brooklyn, New York."

"You can count on me, your Palestinian Muslim sister, to keep her voice loud, to keep her feet on the streets, to keep her head held high, because I am not afraid."

According to a 2012 report by The New York Times, Sarsour admitted that some members of her family had been arrested for alleged ties to the Hamas terror organization.