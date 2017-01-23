Report: 30% of first graders use smartphones unsupervised

On Monday, a "round table" discussion was held on the topic of internet safety. The discussion was headed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and included relevant Education Ministry officials, as well as experts from the web filtering company NetSpark.

The meeting's purpose was to find solutions which would allow students to surf the internet without being exposed to dangerous or unhealthy content.

Bennett tweeted, "Experts from all fields are helping us deal with violence, porn, and bullying on cell phones and the internet."

NetsSpark representative Ariel Har-Tov, who was present at the discussion, said, "Today everyone knows that filtering harmful sites and content is like using a seatbelt while driving. Our children are exposed to endless online dangers: pornography, violence, unhealthy body image, incitement, and bullying.

"It is our personal responsibility as parents and educators to take control of the content our children are exposed to and to filter it from the time they are very young."

30% of Israeli first graders have unsupervised access to smartphones.

Last October, Jewish Home MK Shuli Mualem pushed forward a law to ensure the default internet accessible in Israel would be "clean," but the law was shelved after the Communications Ministry protested.