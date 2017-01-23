Police arrest mother for abusing toddler

Israeli Police arrest mother after father reports signs of abuse on toddler's body.

A 22-year-old mother and resident of Bikat Ono was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of abusing her 2-year-old daughter, after Israel Police received a complaint from the father, who lives in Petah Tikva.

The father reported he was washing his daughter when he found signs of abuse on her body.

When he called his ex-wife, who lives in Bikat Ono, she claimed to have no knowledge of what he was referring to.

The mother was taken for questioning, and was arrested immediately after the interrogation.

Her arrest has been extended until Monday.